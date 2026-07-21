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Video: Vijay Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Chennai's Bio-CNG Plant

Nearly half of Chennai's 6,150-tonne daily waste is non-biodegradable, prompting Chief Minister Vijay's push for a statewide scientific fix.

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Video: Vijay Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Chennai's Bio-CNG Plant
Vijay instructed officials to ensure source segregation of waste from households.
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay inspected the Bio-CNG plant at Chetpet on Monday
  • The plant processes 100 tonnes of food and vegetable waste daily in Chennai
  • Chief Minister urged source segregation and scientific processing of biodegradable waste
What is the timeline for completing these waste projects?
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay undertook a surprise inspection of the Bio-CNG plant at Chetpet on Monday.
The plant processes 100 tonnes of food and vegetable waste daily on a public-private partnership basis and is said to be India's first such facility in Chennai.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure source segregation of waste from households, scientifically process biodegradable waste into bio-CNG, and channel non-biodegradable waste for road construction and the cement industry.

Vijay stressed the need for complete scientific waste management across the state within a time frame.

He instructed officials to implement similar projects in urban areas across the state.

The Greater Chennai Corporation collects 6,150 metric tonnes of garbage daily, of which 3,200 metric tonnes is biodegradable, and 2,950 metric tonnes is non-biodegradable garbage and roadside soil particles, a release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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