Video: Vijay Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Chennai's Bio-CNG Plant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay undertook a surprise inspection of the Bio-CNG plant at Chetpet on Monday.

The plant processes 100 tonnes of food and vegetable waste daily on a public-private partnership basis and is said to be India's first such facility in Chennai.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure source segregation of waste from households, scientifically process biodegradable waste into bio-CNG, and channel non-biodegradable waste for road construction and the cement industry.

Vijay stressed the need for complete scientific waste management across the state within a time frame.

He instructed officials to implement similar projects in urban areas across the state.

The Greater Chennai Corporation collects 6,150 metric tonnes of garbage daily, of which 3,200 metric tonnes is biodegradable, and 2,950 metric tonnes is non-biodegradable garbage and roadside soil particles, a release said.

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