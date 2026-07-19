Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date And How To Download

TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon on its official websites. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC +2) supplementary examinations conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026, will be able to access their results using their registration number and date of birth.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is expected to be declared around July 22, 2026, although the board has not officially announced the result date. Students are advised to regulary check the official DGE Tamil Nadu websites for the latest updates and result announcement.

How to Check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026?

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on the Submit button.

View your result, download the provisional marksheet, and take a printout for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Important Information

The online marksheet is provisional, collect the original certificate from your school later.

Qualified students can apply for higher education and professional courses, subject to eligibility.

Most colleges accept the provisional marksheet for initial admission.

Save a PDF copy and keep multiple printouts of the result for future use.

Check your subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status carefully and report any errors immediately.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official DGE Tamil Nadu websites for the latest updates on the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 announcement.