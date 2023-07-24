Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Results 2023 To Be Released Today, Check Details

The 12th supplementary exams 2023 were conducted from 19 to 26 June.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Results 2023: Government of Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations will declare Supplementary exam results for Higher Secondary second year (HSE) or Class 12 on July 24. The results will be announced in the afternoon on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

The 12th supplementary exams 2023 were conducted from 19 to 26 June.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Results 2023:

1. Go to the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Now, go to HSE 2nd year supplementary results.

3. On the login window, provide the required information.

4. Submit and download the result

5. Keep a hard copy of the revised TN 12th mark sheet saved.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 was recorded at 94.03 per cent.

According to the website, candidates who wish to apply for a copy of the answer sheet of Higher Secondary second year (HSE) and re-counting must visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examination on July 27 or 28 between 10 am to 5.45 pm. They can submit their request application along with the fee.

Candidates need to fill in their roll number and date of birth to download the results.