Video: Humanoid Robot Keeps Fighting After Losing Its Head, Stuns Crowd At China Combat Event

The world's first full-sized humanoid robot free-combat tournament got off to a dramatic start in China's Shenzhen after one of the competing robots lost its head during a match but continued fighting. The incident took place during the opening night of the Ultimate Robot Knock-out Legend (URKL) competition, organised by Chinese robotics company EngineAI. A video going viral on social media shows the damaged robot continuing to throw punches and kicks despite its head hanging loose.

Robot Keeps Fighting After Losing Its Head

The bout featured two EngineAI T800 humanoid robots, White Eagle and Matador. During the match, White Eagle landed a powerful high kick that dislodged Matador's head. According to Newsweek, the head began swinging from its socket as the robots continued to exchange blows.

Moments later, Matador fell forward, crushing its own head beneath its body. It attempted to get back up, but the head detached completely, forcing the robot to collapse again. White Eagle celebrated the victory with a series of dance moves and victory poses before officials removed the defeated robot from the arena.

What Is the T800?

EngineAI unveiled the T800 humanoid robot last year, with its name inspired by the iconic Terminator character. The company has showcased the robot performing a range of mixed martial arts-inspired moves, including punch combinations, roundhouse kicks and kick-punch sequences.

What Is URKL?

URKL, or Ultimate Robot Knock-out Legend, is billed as the world's first humanoid robot free-combat league. More than 200 teams from 10 countries initially entered the competition, with 32 teams advancing after online qualifiers.

All competitors use EngineAI's T800 as the base platform, while designing custom armour and engineering modifications to improve performance. Robots are judged on factors including motion control, balance, perception, decision-making, power systems and structural durability.

According to Chinese media, the 2026 URKL season will run through the end of the year in a tiered format, with qualifying rounds taking place between July and August before the finals later this year. The winning team will receive a championship belt worth 10 million yuan (about $1.44 million).