Chinese Woman Nearly Cremated After Coma Rebuilds Life Through Painting

A woman in southeastern China who was mistakenly declared dead and almost cremated after falling into a coma has rebuilt her life and become a recognised painter. Her journey from surviving a life-threatening ordeal to earning recognition in the art world has drawn widespread attention, reported the South China Morning Post.

Chen Cuiju, 49, grew up in a poor rural family in Guizhou province. In 1995, at the age of 18, she moved to Dongguan in Guangdong province to work in a factory. According to the Guizhou Metropolitan Daily, long working hours and harsh conditions left her severely malnourished.

One day, while suffering from a fever and walking alone by a river, Chen collapsed and lost consciousness. Days later, a boatman found her lying by the riverbank. Covered in dirt and barely breathing, she was mistaken for an unidentified corpse because she had no identification documents and was taken to a funeral home.

In July that year, as a funeral home worker surnamed He was preparing to cremate her, he noticed a slight movement in her foot. Realising that she was still alive, he alerted the police and Chen was rushed to hospital.

Doctors reportedly diagnosed Chen with severe malnutrition, dehydration and multiple organ failure. Although she had no identification, money or relatives nearby, the hospital continued her treatment and covered the medical expenses. After more than three months of intensive care, she regained consciousness and recovered. With the help of local authorities, she was later reunited with her family.

Chen's story of returning from death attracted nationwide attention. Strangers visited her in hospital to offer support, and after she was discharged, she received letters from across China. Some people offered her jobs, while others encouraged her to stay strong.

Among those who reached out was painter Chen Zhonglian, who invited her to study painting in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, and offered to pay for her education and living expenses. Chen Zhonglian, who was an art teacher in Jinhua at the time, said he was deeply moved by her ordeal. He said that if she had a skill and knew how to support herself, perhaps such a tragedy could have been avoided.

In 1996, Chen moved to Jinhua with her younger brother and lived in Chen Zhonglian's studio. Haunted by her past, she struggled with low self-esteem, especially after some people viewed her as bringing "bad luck". As her mentor, Chen Zhonglian encouraged her to interact with classmates, recognised her talent and urged her to take part in competitions.

In 1999, Chen won her first major painting award and began gaining recognition in China's art world.

She later specialised in traditional Chinese painting. Chen Zhonglian said that Chen has a rich inner world, delicate emotions and remarkable insight.

In June 2006, Chen returned to Dongguan to thank the funeral home and hospital staff who had saved her life. For the visit, she created a painting of blooming peonies beside broken, withered branches to symbolise resilience and rebirth after adversity.

Her works reportedly won dozens of awards at national and international exhibitions, with several paintings collected by art institutions. Chen was also recognised as a national first-class artist in traditional Chinese painting.