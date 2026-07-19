"Body Autonomy Not Violated": Sonam Wangchuk To Remain In Government Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will remain in the government-run Safdarjung hospital as the Delhi High Court refused to pass any interim order on a plea by his wife to shift him to a private facility.

A bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna also ruled the police action to hospitalise him as not arbitrary, during a special hearing this afternoon.

The government also requested the court to pass an order to allow them to take whatever action needed to save Wangchuk's life. To this, the bench said the medical team treating him will take the ultimate decision.

What Happened earlier

The government has stated that activist Sonam Wangchuk's health had been deteriorating to justify his hospitalisation after three weeks of hunger strike. Fasting for that long can dehydrate a person, while a low potassium level can affect his kidneys, Assistant Solicitor General Chetan Sharma argued.

The arguments was made at a special hearing in Delhi High Court on Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo's request to shift him from Safdarjung hospital to a private facility.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk, said Wangchuk wanted to be shifted to Medanta and they had spoken to the doctors there.

The court had asked if there was a compelling need to urgently hospitalise Wangchuk. To this, ASG Sharma replied that 18 days of fasting in humid weather can dehydrate any normal person and lead to ketosis. He further argued that even President of India avails medical care at the government hospital.

Whatever happens to Wangchuk will have huge consequences, the government tells the court.

A doctor from AIIMS submitted that Wangchuk was administered some oral medicines and ORS without sugar since he is not allowing any intravenous access or any supplements having sugar or vitamins. He is in a state of ketosis and is dehydrated and needs carbohydrates and vitamins, he added.

"Whatever has to be done will have to be done by a doctor of my choice. It is my body, and I decide where I go," Sibal said.

Wangchuk's wife Angmo submitted she had lost trust in Safdarjung and therefore wanted to shift him to a private facility.