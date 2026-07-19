BLACKPINK's Jennie Shares Loved-Up Pic With Mystery Man. Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK member Jennie has sent fans into detective mode with her latest social media post. The singer recently shared a picture on her Instagram story that showed her leaning on the shoulder of a mystery man. His face was concealed with a white heart sticker, leaving his identity unknown.

While Jennie did not share any explanation with the post, the image quickly went viral online. Fans speculated whether it could be a possible "soft launch," a popular internet term for subtly hinting at a romantic relationship without making an official announcement.

One X user wrote, “IS THAT HER BOYFRIEND?!”

Another added, “Embarrassment if it turns out to be lame and not her boyfriend.”

Someone else commented, “Wait this is cuteeeeeeee.”

“Ok but like . . . WHO is that man, and why is it not me instead ??? JENNIE ???,” remarked a fan.

Earlier, Jennie was rumoured to be dating BTS member V. The speculation hit a fever pitch in 2023 when videos of a couple resembling the singers were allegedly spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris, accompanied by their managers. Throughout 2023 and 2024, several unverified photos circulated online, allegedly showing the pair in waiting rooms, elevators and in front of V's home.

Both Jennie and V, along with their agencies, maintained a consistent silence regarding the rumours. While the agencies issued an initial denial early on, they have generally adopted a policy of neither confirming nor denying the reports, citing that the personal lives of their artists are kept private.

On the work front, Jennie remains active as both a BLACKPINK member and a solo artist. The group made their highly anticipated comeback with the release of their 5-track mini-album, DEADLINE, in February 2026. The EP served as the ultimate capstone to their massive, record-breaking Deadline World Tour, which wrapped up earlier in the year.

Jennie released her debut studio album, Ruby, last year. It entered the top ten of the US Billboard 200, sold over one million copies worldwide and tied for the highest position on the UK Albums Chart by a Korean solo artist. The soundtrack featured high-profile collaborations with Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino and Dominic Fike.