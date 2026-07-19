Christopher Nolan's Biggest Opening Ever: <i>The Odyssey</i> Storms Box Office With $257 Million

Christopher Nolan has once again delivered a global box office phenomenon. His latest epic, The Odyssey, has recorded the biggest worldwide opening of his career, grossing an estimated $257.8 million.

What's Happening

The film surpassed the opening numbers of Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises, setting a new benchmark for the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

According to the figures shared by The Hollywood Reporter, The Odyssey earned around $125 million in North America, while overseas markets contributed approximately $132.8 million, taking its worldwide total to $257.8 million.

Exceptional advance bookings, sold-out IMAX screenings, and overwhelmingly positive audience response played a key role in the film's spectacular debut.

The film is also enjoying a dream run at the Indian box office.

After delivering a record-breaking opening, the epic adventure witnessed an even stronger second day.

According to estimates shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 22 crore net in India on Day 2, marking a 26.4% jump from its opening-day earnings of Rs 17.4 crore.

The film was screened across 8,791 shows nationwide.

With this, the film's two-day India nett collection has reached Rs 39.4 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 47.03 crore.

The impressive performance once again underlines Christopher Nolan's popularity among Indian audiences.

With this, the film's two-day India nett collection has reached Rs 39.4 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 47.03 crore.

Background

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Robert Pattinson as Antinous.

The ensemble cast also includes Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The story follows King Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, dangerous challenges and impossible odds.

Alongside the adventure, the film also explores the relationship between Odysseus and his wife, Penelope.

The Odyssey is Nolan's first directorial venture since Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Ahead of the film's release, Christopher Nolan visited India along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas for its premiere. The Odyssey hit theatres on July 17 after receiving an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts.