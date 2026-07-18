72nd National Film Awards: Rajkummar Rao's <i>Srikanth</i> Wins Best Hindi Feature Film

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on Saturday (July 18), with Srikanth winning the coveted Best Feature Film honour. The film was directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starred Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika and Alaya F in lead roles.

Background

The announcement was made at the National Media Centre in New Delhi and streamed live on PIB India's YouTube channel.

The National Film Awards are regarded as India's highest recognition for cinematic excellence and honour achievements across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, along with acting, direction and various technical categories.

The awards recognised films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

An 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj selected this year's winners after evaluating entries from across the country.

The 2024 slate featured several critically acclaimed films, including All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies, both of which earned international recognition. Commercial successes such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Hanu Man, Manjummel Boys and Premalu also emerged among the year's biggest releases.

Alongside the Best Feature Film award, the ceremony also honoured achievements in acting, direction, screenplay, music, cinematography, editing and other filmmaking disciplines.