72nd National Film Awards Winners: Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan-Mammootty Lead Acting Honours, <i>Article 370</i> Is Best Film

The 72nd National Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday evening, celebrating the best of Indian cinema for the year 2024. From Bollywood stars to regional talents, the winners represent a wide spectrum of skill across languages and genres.

The awards were revealed at a press conference held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Yami Gautam bagged the Best Actress award for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan's impressive performance in Chandu Champion earned him the Best Actor award; he shared the title with Mammootty for Bramayugam (Malayalam). Article 370 also won the award for Best Feature Film, while Srikanth was awarded Best Hindi Film. Rajkumar Periasamy received the Best Director recognition for Amaran (Tamil).

Article 370 bagged three awards in total, with Sashwat Sachdev winning for background music. Pushpa: The Rule 2 won two awards - Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma, and Best Screenplay: Yogesh Deshpande (Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke - Marathi), Bandreddi Sukumar (Pushpa: The Rule 2 - Telugu). Kalki 2898 AD won two awards - Best Production Design (Kalki 2898 AD - Telugu) and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Meanwhile, check out the complete list of winners for the year 2024:

Feature Films:

Best Tulu Film: IMBU

Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu (The Carnival Committee)

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Lahari (Tide of Times)

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)

Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum (Let There Be Love)

Best Kannada Film: Mithya (Illusion)

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Gujarati Film: Maaran (The Hunt)

Best Bengali Film: Chalvhitra Ekhon (Kaleidoscope Now)

Best Assamese Film: Juiphool (Orange and Purple)

Best Action Direction: Maharaja (Tamil)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Aaj Ki Raat - Stree 2)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Maidaan - "Jaane Do") - Hindi

Best Music Direction: G. V. Prakash Kumar (Amaran - Tamil) - Best Background Music, Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370) - Hindi

Best Makeup: P. Ravi Kumar (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa: The Rule Part 02)

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)

Best Editing: R. Kalaivannan (Amaran - Tamil)

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Screenplay: Yogesh Deshpande (Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke - Marathi), Bandreddi Sukumar (Pushpa: The Rule 2 - Telugu)

Best Dialogue: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhaskar - Telugu)

Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal (Bramayugam - Malayalam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (A.R.M. - "Angu Vaana Konilu" - Malayalam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Abhay Jodhpurkar (Gharat Ganpati - "Navasachi Gauri Mazi" - Marathi)

Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty (Onko Ki Kothin - Bengali); Arundev Pathula (Chinna Katha Kaadu - Telugu); Athish S. Shetty (Mithya - Kannada)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sachana Namidass (Maharaja - Tamil)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak - Hindi)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion - Hindi), Mammootty (Bramayugam - Malayalam)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran - Tamil)

Best Children's Film: 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Film Promoting National or Social Values: Captain Miller (Tamil)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)

Best Debut Film: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Best Film: Article 370

Non-Feature Films:

Special mentions: Chola Dora Aur Sui (Hindi) - Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai; Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra: The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) - Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony); Sound Mix Engineer - Meiyazhagan (Tamil); Dhanush - Captain Miller (Tamil)

Best Script: Obur (Clouds) (Hindi & Kashmiri)

Best Voiceover: Soundarya Jayachandran (Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs) - English

Best Music Direction: Shivpal Singh Kang (Parat 41~CHECK~ chya Magavar) - Marathi

Best Editing: Manvir Jasrotia (NDA) - Hindi

Best Sound Design: T. S. Hari Hara Sudhan (Blue) - Tamil

Best Cinematography: Edmond Ranson (Life in Loom) - English, Hindi, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali

Best Direction: Aanand L. Rai (Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek) - Hindi

Best Short Film: Hamsafar - Marathi

Best Animation Film: Touched As Water (Silent)

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani, English)

Best Documentary Film: Ram-Nami (Hindi)

Best Art/Culture Film: Main Nida (Hindi)

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Kakori (Hindi)

Best Debut Film: Angen (Invisible) - Santhali

Best Non-Fiction Film: Bhangaar (Obsolete) - Marathi and English