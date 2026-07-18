72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan And Mammootty Win Best Actor

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on Saturday, July 18, recognising excellence in Indian cinema for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award for their films Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

Background

The announcement was made at the National Media Centre in New Delhi and streamed live on PIB India's YouTube channel.

The awards honour outstanding achievements across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, along with acting, direction, screenplay, music, cinematography, editing and other technical categories.

This year's winners were selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, which evaluated entries from across the country before submitting its recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The 2024 film calendar featured several critically acclaimed and commercially successful releases across languages.

Internationally recognised films such as All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies earned widespread praise, while blockbusters including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Hanu Man, Manjummel Boys and Premalu dominated the box office.

Among the performances widely considered to be in contention this year were Mammootty for Bramayugam, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Yami Gautam for Article 370, Shraddha Kapoor for Stree 2, Sai Pallavi for Amaran, Kani Kusruti for All We Imagine As Light and Girls Will Be Girls, and Alia Bhatt for Jigra.