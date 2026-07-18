Dilip Joshi To Exit <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i>? Here's The Truth

Dilip Joshi has rubbished rumours claiming he is leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, saying he continues to be a part of the long-running sitcom. He also criticised the spread of unverified reports and urged media organisations to confirm information before publishing it.

Joshi, who has become a household name for portraying the popular character Jethalal Gada for nearly 18 years, said reports about his exit were baseless. Reacting to the rumours, the actor said the race for online views has led many people to publish stories without checking whether they are true.

In a recent conversation with mediapersons, he said, “For some people, social media has become a source of income. To grab eyeballs and increase views, they publish all kinds of stories without thinking twice. But what is truly disappointing is when reputed media houses publish such reports without cross-checking or verifying the facts.”

Joshi further appealed to media outlets to contact the production house or the person concerned before publishing such reports. “I am not talking about genuine media houses or influencers because you cannot stop everyone, it's a vast ocean. But I would request our reputed news agencies and media houses that before you publish or print something, please ask the production house or the person to confirm whether it is true or not,” he added.

Asit Kumarr Modi Contacted Him After Hearing Rumours

The actor also shared that producer Asit Kumarr Modi contacted him after one such rumour began circulating online. According to Joshi, Ait Modi asked him about the reports, to which he replied, "What can we do? I hardly watch such things.”

18 Years Of TMKOC

Adapted from the hilarious column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will complete 18 years on July 28. It aired on July 28, 2008 and has won fans with its light-hearted humour, socially relevant themes, and colourful ensemble cast.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features iconic characters Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, Ambika Ranjankar as Komal Hansraj Hathi, Azhar Shaikh as Pinku, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide, and Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer, among others.