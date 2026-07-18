Dolly Javved Reacts To 'Entitled' Rivva Kishan Getting Special Treatment On <i>Alliance</i>

The drama on the reality show, Alliance, never ceases to amaze the audience. The latest one involves Dolly Javved making explosive claims about fellow contestant Rivva Kishan, the daughter of Ravi Kishan. Spilling the tea, Dolly revealed Rivva received different treatment because of her actor-politician father.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dolly Javved called out Rivva Kishan's “entitled” behaviour on the show, claiming contestants were hesitant to go against Rivva. Commenting on her behaviour, Dolly shared, “I don't think she is thinking like that, but other contestants have this in mind: ‘We are not eliminating Rivva; she's Ravi Ji's daughter.' 'This thing keeps appearing in the game. ‘We cannot eliminate Rivva. She is Rivva, Ravi ji's daughter.' I think that is very unfair, and they are treating her differently because of that.”

She continued, “Like, even Kushal went to talk to Vriddhi and said, ‘Be good to Rivva. Do whatever you want with others.' Why? This is a game show. Aren't all the contestants equal here?” She further questioned that this behaviour towards Rivva was not acceptable at all. She shouldn't have been treated differently. “If she is doing something wrong, people should react. So I feel like it's very unfair,” she added.

Dolly also recalled an incident where Rivva allegedly commented on her makeup. “It happened in the first week; we were sitting at MC Theatre, and Rivva looked at me and said, ‘You don't have to do all this for the camera. You don't need to put on so much makeup.' And I'm like, ‘Are you saying that I'm doing all of this for the camera? Because I'm on Prime Video?' This is how I am on social media as well. Wherever I go, I do makeup because I like it,” Dolly said, adding that it was wrong to comment on any woman's makeup, adding it was their choice how they want to present themselves.

Initially, Dolly considered Rivva a close friend and a big sister throughout the show. However, things took a messy turn when Rivva voted against Dolly to protect her own interests and honour a prior deal with Kushal Tandon. The vote led to Dolly's shocking eviction from the show.

Alliance is currently streaming on Prime Video with new episodes releasing daily at noon IST.