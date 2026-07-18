Watch: Original <i>CID</i> Cast Reunion Goes Viral As Fans Get Emotional

Long before streaming platforms became mainstream sources of entertainment, television viewers had CID. It was not just a crime drama; watching it was more like a weekly ritual. The fans are in for a nostalgic treat as the beloved CID cast reunited off-screen, bringing back memories of the long-running series that ruled TV screens for over two decades.

In the special reunion video, the CID family laughed, reminisced about and shared unforgettable moments from their journey on the show together.

Among the cast, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Hrishikesh Pandey, Narendra Gupta, K.K., Ajay Nagrath, Ansha Sayed, and Janvi Chheda were seen attending the reunion.

Documenting the reunion, Janvi Chheda uploaded a YouTube vlog on her channel, sharing the experience of meeting the cast members. Sharing the vlog, she wrote, “We had some exciting conversations about a brand new upcoming show that's currently in the planning stage. While I can't reveal too much just yet, I wanted to bring you along for this special day.”

Soon after the reunion video was posted online, fans rushed to show their excitement. “The best team ever,” one wrote.

“Good to see such happy faces,” another commented. “What a vibe…life mein ek aisa group sabke pass hona chahiye (everyone deserves to have such a group in their life)," someone else added.

"Waooo, so much positivity and happiness,” an individual shared while another commented, “I always get emotional whenever I see them together smiling and enjoying…I don't know why.”

Last month, the cast of the CID team got together to announce a brand-new crime-investigation and suspense thriller series launching on YouTube. This exciting new venture is being created under Dayanand Shetty's newly launched production company, Daya Shetty Productions.

The actor shared the news on his YouTube vlog. He also shared glimpses of the show, which will feature Shraddha Musale, Shivaji Satam, Ajay Nagrath, Ansha Sayed and others from the original CID team.