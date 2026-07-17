Who Was The "Mystery Girl" With Samay Raina? Comedian Reveals Her Identity

Samay Raina has finally revealed the identity of the mystery woman who was spotted with him. He was photographed holding a woman's hand whose face was covered with a mask.

The viral photos fuelled speculations surrounding his dating life, with some linking Samay with actor Medha Shankr. Now, putting an end to all such speculations, the comedian has revealed the mystery woman was Chandni Anand Ghai, wife of Samay's best friend Balraj Singh Ghai.

Both Balraj and Chandni share a close friendship with Samay, making the dating speculation even more hilarious.

On Friday, Samay posted a picture with Chandni, adding, “With mystery girl @chandni_a.” Later, Chandni reposted the story with the caption, “Hahahahah! Finally revealed", along with a laughing emoji.

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr's Dating Rumours

Samay Raina has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Medha Shankr. While neither of the two has addressed the speculation yet, the buzz continues to gain attention after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions, including at the premiere of Anandam in Mumbai. Samay's playful comments on social media about having a crush on Medha have further intensified the speculation.

About Samay Raina's Legal Dispute

The Supreme Court of India imposed a Rs 3 lakh fine on Samay in connection with India's Got Latent case. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant directed Samay to deposit the amount within two weeks and submit a compliance affidavit, warning that the penalty could rise to Rs 30 lakh in case of further non-compliance.

“We believe Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride and brazenly violated our orders. If you don't know how to mend your ways or respect the sentiments of society members, then you have to face consequences," the Supreme Court said, directing the comedian to pay Rs 10 lakh as a fine. Later, the comedian's lawyer appealed for leniency, after which the penalty was reduced to Rs 3 lakh.