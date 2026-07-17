"Don't Know Who's Getting Married": Rachit Singh Shuts Down Wedding Rumours With Huma Qureshi

Actor Rachit Singh, who shared screen space with Huma Qureshi in Baby Do Die Do, has addressed rumours about his wedding to his co-star. The duo has been spotted together at public events, posing for the paparazzi and fuelling speculation about their reported romance.

Reports claiming that they were planning to tie the knot in October or November this year have surfaced, but the actor has now put all such rumours to rest.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh laughed off the speculation and said, "Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai (Don't know who's getting me married where)."

Amused by the buzz, he added, "Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai. It's not happening (I am thinking about giving my mother's phone number. Everyone's calling me and asking)."

How It All Started

Rumours about Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh's relationship gained momentum after the two were spotted together at a celebrity wedding reception. Their public appearances later only fuelled the dating rumours, with reports eventually suggesting that the actors were planning to get married later this year.

During the promotions of Baby Do Die Do, Huma shared a heartfelt social media post praising Rachit's journey in the film industry.

In her note, Huma recalled how he moved from Banaras to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor. She highlighted his years of working behind the scenes as an acting coach and mentor before finally stepping into the spotlight himself.

"When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn't just his talent, it was his patience and grit... For over a decade, he has coached, mentored and trained performers who went on to become stars. He stood behind the camera, in rehearsal rooms and in workshops, helping others shine while quietly waiting for his own moment. And that's what I admire most about him. He never stopped believing that his turn would come."

Calling his success a result of "hard work, consistency and faith in his craft", Huma welcomed him to his new phase as an actor. "This isn't an overnight success story. It's the result of years of showing up when nobody was watching. You've done the hard part already. Now ... the stage is yours, Siddhu," she wrote.

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh made his debut with the series Karmma Calling. He was later seen in the movie Thamma, which marked his Bollywood debut. Baby Do Die Do is his second movie. Up next, he is gearing up to impress audiences in the series Welcome To Khoya Mahal.

Apart from acting, Rachit is an acting coach and has reportedly trained several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.