"You'll Break Up": When Salman Khan Caught Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Romance

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are goals. From holidays to oh-so-hilarious pranks, the two never fail to make our hearts skip a beat with their ‘awe'dorable chemistry.

But did you know that the first person to sense that something was brewing between the couple was Salman Khan? We aren't making such claims. Sonakshi and Zaheer revealed it on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's talk show, Double Date.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared that they initially tried to avoid dating questions but failed because Salman had already figured out what was going on. “He saw us before we told him. He had already found out,” Zaheer shared.

“There was a full vibe going on, and he's not stupid. He saw us. Whenever he used to ask me, we would deny it and say, 'Aisa kuch nahi hai. (There's nothing going on.)' Then one day he said, 'Dekho, ek din tum log ka break-up hoga. Tu yahan se aake royegi, woh wahan se aake royega. I love you both, and I don't want to take sides. (Look, one day you two will break up. You'll come here crying, and he'll come there crying.' We were stunned because he had completely figured it out,” Sonakshi recalled.

She remembered it was during a trekking trip when Salman finally called it out by walking up to Zaheer and telling him, “Dekh raha hai sab (everything is visible).” The couple immediately realised that Salman had seen through their relationship all along and that there was nothing left to hide.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The couple began dating in 2017 and kept their relationship away from the public eye for years. They even starred in the movie Double XL together back in 2022.

Later in June 2024, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. They had a registered marriage ceremony at Sonakshi's Mumbai residence and chose to have an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.