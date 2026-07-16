Why Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Skipped His Third Wedding To Gauri Spratt: 'Don't Want To Make Someone Uncomfortable'

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married on July 5 in a private ceremony at the actor's Mumbai home in the presence of close friends and family.

While several members of the film industry attended the intimate celebration, the absence of Aamir's ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, sparked curiosity among fans.

Now, actor and Aamir's close friend Amin Hajee has revealed why the two were not present at the wedding and shared details about the couple's low-key celebration.

Why Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Were Missing

In an interview with Rediff.com, Amin said Kiran Rao was not in India when the wedding took place. He said, "Kiran was in the UK at the time; Azad flew back for the wedding."

Speaking about Reena Dutta's absence, Amin said it should not be interpreted as a sign of distance between them.

He said, "I think some absences are natural. Sometimes giving people their space is also a gesture of love and respect. You don't want to make someone uncomfortable on such an important occasion."

He added that Aamir continues to share a warm equation with both his former wives.

"But they continue to share a healthy relationship. Through the Paani Foundation, Aamir, Satya (Satyajeet Bhatkal), Kiran and Reena still work together professionally."

Amin also recalled an incident to highlight Aamir's bond with Reena.

"When Reena's father passed away, Aamir asked Kareem and me if we could help. Reena was travelling at the time, and Aamir stayed until the final rites."

Aamir Khan's Intimate Wedding

Amin also spoke about the wedding celebrations and said the couple deliberately kept the ceremony simple without following traditional customs.

"The wedding was held at Aamir's home. We didn't follow any traditional wedding rituals. Many people have asked if there were any sangeet or other ceremonies, but there weren't. We simply spent time together, chatted, laughed, and enjoyed each other's company."

According to him, the celebrations began a day before the wedding, with both families spending time together.

"I think the best part was that we all met a day before the wedding, like how friends get together for lunch. It was a casual evening where Aamir had invited his closest friends. Gauri's family was there too; they are such warm and wonderful people."

He added, "The first evening was about getting to know one another. Although we were meeting Gauri's family for the first time, it did not feel that way. It felt like we had known each other for years. They are such a loving family."

Amin further shared that Gauri's father, Robert "Bob" Spratt, attended the wedding along with other members of the family.

"Their father loves riding bikes, and we spent a lot of time chatting with him. They are an accomplished family, yet have absolutely no airs. They love Aamir and are very proud of him."

About Aamir And Gauri

Aamir Khan married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a registered ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5. The actor had introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year and revealed that they had been dating for around 18 months.

Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira. The two separated in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the former couple welcomed son Azad through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite parting ways, Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their son.

Gauri Spratt has a five-year-old son, Quinn, from her previous marriage.