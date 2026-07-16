Paresh Rawal Says He "Bloody Hated" The "Media Circus" Around Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Paresh Rawal has recalled his strong reaction to the intense media coverage surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death during the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani's podcast, the actor said he "bloody hated" the way the case was being covered on news channels and also shed light on how his time in politics affected his health. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Paresh Rawal on the media coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

During the conversation, Vicky Lalwani referred to Paresh Rawal's earlier comments about staying away from news channels during the lockdown because of health reasons.

Vicky said, "Ye jo lockdown hua tha, aap keh rahe the mujhe news channels se doctor kaha ki door raho."

("During the lockdown, you had said that your doctor advised you to stay away from news channels.")

Paresh replied, "Mera toh BP ki wajah se bhai." ("In my case, it was because of my blood pressure, brother.")

Vicky then brought up the extensive television coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying, "Haan toh woh news channels ne jo circus ki thi lockdown ke dauran, Sushant Singh case ke dauran." ("Yes, and then there was the circus that news channels created during the lockdown, around the Sushant Singh case.")

Reacting to the remark, Paresh said, "Sushant Singh wala jo circus tha woh toh I bloody hated it." ("As for the circus around Sushant Singh, I bloody hated it.")

The actor then shifted the conversation towards his experience in politics, saying that the demanding nature of the job took a toll on his health.

Paresh added, "Par main aapko ek baat bolu yaar main 2014 mein jab gaya politics mein, uske baad mera shuru hua hai. BP toh tha, par 3 goliyan lena mera uske baad shuru hua hai kyunki aapko kaam karna hai. Hamara notion jo tha ye ki politician ke tarah peeche bolster dalke baithe rahenge, full AC karke baithe rahenge, pair dabayega, kaju kismis kha raha. Aur wahan gaye toh pata chala kitna kaam karate hai. Bhaga bhaga ke thaka dete hai."

("But let me tell you something. After I entered politics in 2014, that's when it all began. I already had blood pressure issues, but I started taking three tablets after that because you have to work so much. We had this notion that politicians sit comfortably with cushions behind them in fully air-conditioned rooms, with people attending to them while they eat cashews and raisins. But when I got there, I realised how much work they actually do. They keep you running around until you're exhausted.")

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in Bhooth Bangla.



Also Read: Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Quit Politics: 'Blood Pressure Ki 3 Goliyan Leni Shuru Kar Di Thi'