Ranbir Kapoor Gets Conjunctivitis Ahead Of <i>Ramayana</i> Grand Trailer Launch, Won't Skip Event

Ahead of the mega trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi on July 24, Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly, got conjunctivitis.

A source close to the film informed NDTV, "Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and later on, Ranbir got infected too. As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor won't give the launch a miss.

"Known for fulfilling his commitments, he might be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution," the source added.

CBFC Gave 'U' Certificate

Ahead of the launch, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the trailer with a 'U' (Universal) rating, allowing it to be viewed by audiences of all ages. The certification, issued on July 15, also reveals that the makers have submitted two separate edits, a 4-minute-15-second version and a shorter 4-minute cut, likely intended for theatrical exhibition.

The film's first glimpse, released a few months ago, introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and offered audiences a preview of its scale. While many praised the visual ambition, others questioned whether the computer-generated imagery looked polished enough.

Namit Malhotra's Vision

Speaking about the scale and ambition of the project last year, Namit Malhotra had said that Ramayana is being made for a global audience and that he would consider the film a "failure" if it failed to impress viewers in the West.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in August last year, he said, "In my mind, if people in the West don't like it, I consider that as a failure. It is meant for the world. So if you don't like it, shame on me. We should have done a better job."

Explaining his vision further, he added, "It's a global film from the day we start. I'm not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India. ... If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what's the difference? It should speak to you like any other film."

Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lakshman.

The film is planned as a two-part saga. Ramayana Part One is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to release on Diwali 2027.