Shibani Dandekar's 'Third Wheeling' The Akhtars At Wimbledon Goes Viral: 'Heart Is Full'

Shibani Dandekar, along with husband Farhan Akhtar, father-in-law Javed Akhtar, and mother-in-law Shabana Azmi, enjoyed the Wimbledon final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. Shibani shared some wholesome pictures from the family outing with a witty caption.

Shibani shows off a cap with "Wimbledon" written on it. She posted several photos with Farhan and Javed Akhtar, along with some solo shots. She wrote a hilarious caption: "Third-wheeling the father–son tradition and having the time of my life! Wimbledon 2026, you were incredible! Memories locked in for a lifetime with @jaduakhtar @faroutakhtar. Heart is full."

The pictures caught the internet's attention. Critic Rajeev Masand wrote, "So lovely." Another user commented, "Looks like the best day."

Shabana Azmi shared several photos with the simple caption, "The Akhtars at Wimbledon Finals."

Shibani-Farhan Marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been married for four years now. On Rhea Chakraborty's Chapter 2, Shibani and Farhan discussed about their marriage that came under scrutiny.

Shibani Dandekar added, "The truth of the matter is he (Farhan Akhtar) comes from a Muslim home or a Muslim background, and I do come from a Hindu home, and we got married and we're very happy with our marriage. That's the reality of our situation. So you can say whatever you want about us. It is what it is."

Farhan supported Shibani Dandekar by comparing their personal trolling to the criticism that films often face. He said, "If the intention is to hurt, then why take it seriously? There are times where they'll write, say the review of a film, and a film they may have or may not have liked. That review, we could learn something from it, if it's written about the film. 'These were the points in the film that were weak. These performances could've been better for this reason.' You know what I mean?"

He continued, "If that was written, no matter how much effort you put into the film, or how protective you are of the film, if the intention is well-meaning, you will read it with an open mind. But if the intention is to tear it down, because everyone is doing it for example... you can't hide that stuff. The gaze is very obvious. The intent is, even if 'I don't like what you're wearing in this photograph' but if it's written in a way that you feel, 'Ya, maybe you're right,' you won't have that reaction. It's just the intention."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in February 2022. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple parted ways in 2016. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters together - Shakya and Akira.