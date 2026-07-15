Video: Mouni Roy Snaps At Paparazzi, Screams "<i>Band Karo</i>" As They Keep Filming Her Inside Car

Days after Zareen Khan criticised paparazzi for allegedly asking her to change her outfit in front of them, Mouni Roy has found herself at the centre of a similar conversation.

A video showing the actor asking photographers to stop filming her has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after Mouni stepped out in Mumbai to meet her friends. As she made her way to her car, several paparazzi gathered around the vehicle and began taking photographs from close range.

The actor looked visibly uncomfortable as photographers kept clicking pictures while she sat in her car. After remaining silent for a few moments, Mouni finally lost her temper and, pointing a finger in anger, shouted, "Band karo." However, despite her request, the cameras kept rolling.

Just before the car drove away, Mouni repeated, "Band karo," making it clear that she wanted the photographers to stop. In the background, a few members of the paparazzi could be heard telling others, "Photos mat lo, woh mana kar rahi hain (Don't take pictures, she's asking us to stop)."

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many users discussing the importance of respecting a celebrity's privacy and personal space when they clearly express discomfort.

Mouni Roy has also been making headlines recently following the announcement of her divorce from Suraj Nambiar.

Divorce Announcement

The actor shared a note on Instagram that read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably."

She reiterated how, at this point, they are focusing on "navigating this phase privately and amicably", but the friendship they shared will be cherished forever.

She deeply requested the media to stop over-speculating, as the caption read, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."

Mouni And Suraj's Marriage

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Following several fun ceremonies like haldi and sangeet, the couple had a traditional Malayali wedding as well as a Bengali wedding. This was followed by a post-wedding pool party.

Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy.