"Tougher The Battle, Louder The Victory": Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> To Release On July 23

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally secured a theatrical release after six months of uncertainty. The makers confirmed on X that the film will hit cinemas across India on July 23, a day ahead of its overseas debut.

Making the announcement, KVN Productions wrote on X, "Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory. #JanaNayaganFromJuly23 #JanaNayakuduFromJuly23 #JanNetaFromJuly23."

According to sources close to NDTV, Tamil Nadu theatres will not have any special 5 am shows for Jana Nayagan.

The first show of the film will begin in the state at 9 am. Whereas cinema halls in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will host shows as early as 5 am, they added.

Jana Nayagan's Uncut Version To Release Overseas

The UK distributor of Jana Nayagan, Ahimsa Entertainment, has confirmed that the film will be released in British cinemas in its uncut version.

Sharing the update, Ahimsa Entertainment wrote, "THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 - uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time."

Jana Nayagan Gets An 'A' Certificate In India

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an A certificate. According to the certification document, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours and 3 minutes) and was certified on July 9.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

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