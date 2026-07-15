Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> To Finally Release On July 23 After 6-Month Delay: Sources

After months of uncertainty and multiple delays, Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan is finally headed to the big screen on July 23, sources confirmed to NDTV.

The Tamil film, directed by H Vinoth, will make its overseas debut on July 24. Jana Nayagan is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last cinematic appearance.

According to insiders, Tamil Nadu theatres will not have any special 5 am shows for Jana Nayagan. The first show of the film wil begin in the state at 9 am. Whereas cinema halls in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will host shows as early as 5 am, they added.

The news of the release comes days after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted Jana Nayagan an 'A' certificate. According to the certification document, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours and 3 minutes) and was certified on July 9.

Meanwhile, the censor board has suggested 12 modifications before the film's theatrical release.

Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.