Jailer 2 Actor Anna Raajan Alleges Her Morphed Photos Were Shared Online, Seeks Police Action

Malayalam actor Anna Raajan has alleged that a morphed image of her was shared on Instagram with the intention of tarnishing her reputation.

Calling the incident a serious violation of her privacy and dignity, the actor said she has reported the account to Instagram and will also be filing a police complaint against those responsible.

Sharing a screenshot of the alleged post on Instagram, Anna wrote, "This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful, unacceptable, and a serious violation of my privacy and dignity."

Anna further revealed that she is taking legal action against those behind the post.

"I am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the applicable laws. Whoever is responsible for creating or sharing this edited content will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken, and I will pursue this matter until justice is served," she said.

Urging people not to circulate the image, the actor concluded her statement by writing, "Please do not support or share such abusive content."

In the caption of her Instagram post, Anna also tagged the Kerala Police, requesting immediate intervention. "This account has posted a maliciously edited and defamatory image of me. I request @keralapoliceofficial and @kerala_police @cyberdomekerala to take immediate action. I have preserved the evidence and will be filing an official police complaint," she wrote.

Anna Raajan made her acting debut with the 2017 Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. She later appeared in films including Lonappante Mamodeesa, Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Kudumba Sthreeyum Kunjadum. She was last seen in the 2025 film Daveed. Her next project is Jailer 2 alongside Rajinikanth.