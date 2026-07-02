Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> To Release In Theatres During Dussehra 2026

The makers of Jailer 2 have officially announced the film's release date with an action-packed promo. The much-awaited sequel, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson, is set to arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2026.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 2, through a special promotional video. While the teaser keeps the story under wraps, it offers a glimpse of the film's intense mood. Rajinikanth is mostly shown in shadows before making a striking walk down a road, with Anirudh Ravichander's background score adding to the excitement.

However, the promo does not reveal the star's full look or provide any clues about the plot.

The original Jailer, which marked Nelson's first collaboration with Rajinikanth, released on August 10, 2023. The action entertainer turned out to be a massive box office success and emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year.

The film also grabbed attention for its memorable cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar, while Vinayakan impressed audiences as the main antagonist.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the first film featured a star-studded cast including Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa Menon, and Sunil.

For the sequel, Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled the cinematography, while R Nirmal has taken charge of editing. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures, with music once again composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also has another major project lined up. The actor will next be seen in Dharman, which brings him together with Kamal Haasan. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is among the most anticipated Tamil releases in the coming months.

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