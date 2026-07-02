Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: Rain in parts of the national capital on Thursday night brought relief from prevailing heat conditions, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting cloudy skies, moderate rain spells and strong surface winds.
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 33°C and 34.8°C on Wednesday, marking a significant drop from earlier heatwave conditions. The weather department has also forecast Thursday's maximum temperature to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C, along with light rain and gusty winds.
Meanwhile, IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.
Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast. He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Weather Updates LIVE: Monsoon Reaches All Parts Of Uttarakhand; 'Orange' Alert For Five Districts On Thursday
The Southwest Monsoon reached all parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, even as the meteorological department has issued an 'Orange' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts, including Dehradun, for Thursday.
According to the Dehradun Meteorological Centre, the monsoon had knocked on the doors of most parts of the state on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, it had covered all parts of the state.
Several areas of the state witnessed rainfall on Wednesday. According to the weather centre, Dehradun recorded 56 mm of rain, Jolly Grant 52.5 mm, Laksar 49 mm, Mussoorie 43 mm, Rudraprayag 32.5 mm, Haldwani 29.5 mm, Pauri 28.5 mm, Bhimtal 25 mm, Kirtinagar 23.5 mm, and Khanpur recorded 23 mm of rain.
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Dehradun DM Bans River Mining Till September 30
In view of the monsoon season, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan has banned all mining activities in rivers until September 30 and directed officials to verify that no stone crushers operate and no mining takes place in their respective areas.
In a review meeting held via video conference, Chauhan instructed all sub-divisional magistrates that any form of mining activity in the rivers will remain completely banned from July 1 to September 30.
He warned that if any vehicle is found transporting minerals during this period, strict legal action will be initiated, and the vehicle will be seized.