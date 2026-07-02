Schools In Parts Of Navi Mumbai, Other Areas Of Maharashtra Closed Due To Heavy Rain

School Holiday: The Raigad district administration has announced the closure of all schools across the district on July 2, 2026, in view of the ongoing heavy rainfall and the weather department's forecast of more intense showers. The order applies to all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the district, including those located in the Panvel and Uran areas of Navi Mumbai.

According to an official notification issued by the District Collector and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Raigad, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid adverse weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in the district, with isolated areas likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall between July 1 and July 5.

The administration stated that continuous rainfall has already affected normal life in several parts of Raigad. Based on reports received from local authorities and tehsildars, schools in Alibag, Panvel, Uran, Shrivardhan, Tala, Poladpur, and other affected areas will remain closed for students on Wednesday.

Schools are expected to remain closed in the coming days if heavy rainfall continues and weather conditions do not improve. However, the district administration has not yet issued any official announcement regarding a school holiday for tomorrow.

The district administration has directed all schools to strictly follow the order. However, headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching staff have been asked to remain available for disaster management-related duties and comply with instructions issued by the local administration whenever required.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow weather advisories issued by the administration and the IMD as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days.