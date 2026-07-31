Man Clings To Tree As Wife, 2 Daughters Swept Away In SUV In Maharashtra

The bodies of a woman and her two daughters, who went missing after their SUV was swept away by floodwaters, were recovered along with the vehicle in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the family was travelling to the Loni area of Ahilyanagar district on Thursday. Following heavy rains, the Kupti River was overflowing across a bridge in the Darwha area. The driver failed to accurately gauge the depth and intensity of the current, causing the car to be swept away while attempting to cross.

As the vehicle was being carried away, Avinash Khandare managed to save himself by showing quick presence of mind and clinging to a tree. However, he watched helplessly as his wife, Madhavi, and their two young daughters were carried away by the raging waters inside the vehicle.

Upon receiving news of the accident, the police and disaster management teams rushed to the scene. The administration conducted an intensive search operation throughout the night, eventually recovering all three bodies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast widespread rainfall across Maharashtra over five days, issuing red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts.

Earlier this month, 13 people were killed and 10 others injured in rain-related incidents across the state in a single day.

According to the State Emergency Control Room, nearly 100 houses were damaged due to the heavy rainfall, while hundreds of families affected by flood-like conditions were shifted to safer locations.