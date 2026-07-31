Denmark Woman's First Indian Sleeper Train Journey Leaves Her Surprised

Digital content creator Emma Holm has shared her first experience of travelling on a sleeper train in India, describing it as challenging, chaotic and unforgettable. In a recent Instagram post, Holm explained that booking train tickets in India was an adventure before the journey had even begun. She said that after successfully booking tickets, travellers can still find themselves on a waiting list rather than holding a confirmed seat.

Holm and her two travel companions booked their tickets together, but only one ticket was confirmed before departure. Despite this, the group was able to board the train and continue their journey.

The early part of the trip was not easy. For several hours, all three travellers had to share a single narrow seat while waiting for additional space to become available. The situation was particularly difficult because they were facing a long overnight journey.

Later in the journey, the group's luck improved. When it was time to sleep, they were able to secure two more berths, allowing each person to rest with a little more comfort.

Holm described the train journey as a lively mix of people, cultures, food vendors, chai sellers and constant activity. Although the experience felt chaotic at times, she said everything somehow came together and worked.

The creator concluded that the sleeper train journey was a unique travel experience that she and her friends would never forget.