Video: Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat First AC Coach Gets A Luxury Makeover

A luxury hotel room on wheels? That is exactly what many passengers are calling the First AC coach of the upcoming Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper after its stunning interiors surfaced online. Forget the usual image of a long-distance train journey with basic berths, cramped spaces, and messy toilets. The new Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC coach is grabbing attention for its premium design, modern cabins, and upgraded passenger experience that looks nothing like a regular train ride.

The Modern Look Of Vande Bharat's First AC Coach

The video, shared on YouTube by the Bharatiya Janata Party, gives a glimpse of Indian Railways' next big upgrade in overnight travel. The First AC section of the Vande Bharat Sleeper features private cabins designed with passenger comfort in mind. The interiors come with a cleaner layout, improved lighting, premium finishing, and better use of space, giving the coach a more modern look.

The viral visuals have drawn attention online, with many comparing the cabin experience to a compact hotel room on wheels. Unlike the existing Vande Bharat trains, which are mostly chair-car services built for shorter routes, the sleeper version has been developed for longer journeys.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru route is expected to benefit passengers travelling overnight between the two major cities by offering a faster and more comfortable alternative.

The Premium Features Make It Stand Out

Apart from redesigned sleeping arrangements, the new Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to include several passenger-focused upgrades, such as improved toilets, enhanced lighting, information display systems, and security features, including CCTV facilities.

The train is also being seen as part of Indian Railways' larger push to transform long-distance travel with modern trains that combine speed, comfort, and better onboard facilities. The sleeper variant aims to bring the Vande Bharat experience to routes where passengers usually depend on overnight trains.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru corridor is considered an important route because of frequent business and leisure travel between the two cities. While passengers wait for the service to officially begin operations, the first look at the First AC coach has already raised expectations.