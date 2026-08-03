Prashant Kishor Makes Stellar Electoral Debut From BJP's Bihar Stronghold Bankipur

Prashant Kishor used to help others win elections. Now he has won one himself. That too, in a BJP stronghold in a BJP-ruled state, in a seat represented by BJP chief Nitin Nabin over several terms. A former poll strategist who now heads the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), Kishor has become the newest MLA from Bankipur in Bihar.

Kishor has thanked the voters of Bankipur and vowed to work for the development of Bihar. He also said that the people have sent a message to the BJP that they must choose a leadership in Bihar that improves education and creates employment.

"The people of Bihar have sent a message to the BJP's central leadership that they should appoint a good person as the chief minister of Bihar. They do not want a person with a criminal background or questionable conduct, character, or reputation to lead Bihar," Kishor told reporters in Patna.

The election follows massive student protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar that sent ripples through the country, with Gen Z and their issues emerging as crucial in the election discourse.

Known for its young demographic and home to several institutes, Bankipur had been on the radar of political pundits, who had been gauging the impact of Gen Z anger on this Patna seat.

Also read: In Another Life, Prashant Kishor Helped Others Win Polls. Now He's Bihar's Newest MLA

Why Bankipur Made National Headlines

Otherwise a nondescript assembly segment falling under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha segment, Bankipur has grabbed all the limelight this bypoll round. There are multiple reasons for this sudden and overnight popularity.

The most prominent would be the fact that Bankipur had been a BJP stronghold for decades. It had nurtured a leader over several terms who went on to become the BJP's national president. Nabin vacated the seat as he moved to the Rajya Sabha.

The contest became even more interesting with Kishor throwing his hat in the ring and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister amid the student protests.

Some analysts suggested the election would be a test of Bihar's Gen Z voters and how they could influence an election. Nabin, however, had ruled out any big impact on Bankipur. He told NDTV last week that the BJP still has the support of the youth.

The BJP, meanwhile, faced hiccups over its candidature after Abhishek Kumar Sinha pulled out of the contest a day before filing the nomination papers, citing "family reasons". It had then named youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar as its candidate.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal had fielded Rekha Kumari from the seat.

'Silent Voters Of Jan Suraaj'

The Jan Suraaj had failed to open its account in its 2025 debut in state polls. Kishor hadn't fought then. A year later, he has grabbed a seat in the capital. Bankipur has now become the first-ever seat won by both the JSP and Kishor.

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Congratulating Kishor, JSP's Bihar chief Manoj Bharti said the people of Bankipur have chosen change, and the party founder has received support from across the lines.

"There is no pocket where Jan Suraaj's voice did not reach. This is a big victory to keep democracy alive in Bihar. We have got a huge amount of silent voters who have supported us," he said.