In Another Life, Prashant Kishor Helped Others Win Polls. Now He's Bihar's Newest MLA

Finally, Prashant Kishor managed to win his first state election after spending years making strategies for others. On his way to the Bihar assembly, he defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the Bankipur assembly by-election.

The seat belonged to Nitin Nabin, the current BJP chief, who gave it up in April in order to enter the Rajya Sabha. The by-election also comes over a week after the youth protest over exam paper leaks ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Until a few years ago, Kishor spent time in electoral war rooms in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, and helped others come to power before his own ambition solidified into reality.

He launched his Jan Suraaj campaign in October 2024 with a long walk across Bihar's rural heartland and without the heft of any political alliances. The following year, Kishor's party announced its arrival in the electoral battlefield and contested 238 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

Despite the fanfare around his campaign - the marketing leaned towards a modern, youth-led vibe with common people and political first-timers as candidates - Kishor's Jan Suraaj did not win a single seat.

He ran campaigns for the BJP in the 2014 general elections and later, for the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. His party not winning a single seat in its first attempt in the Bihar election in 2025 indicated that he had by then become a big threat in the eyes of the same parties that he helped make winning strategies.