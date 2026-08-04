IIT Hyderabad And Crimson Energy Launch 'ANUGYAN' To Boost India's Nuclear Talent

In a major move to power India's clean energy future, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, alongside Crimson Energy Experts, has launched ANUGYAN -India's first industry-academia training course designed specifically for the civil nuclear energy sector.

The three-month, fully residential program officially began on August 3 at the IIT Hyderabad campus. The program brings together academic teaching and practical, real-world industry experience to train the next generation of nuclear engineers.

India aims to scale up its nuclear power generation capacity from around 8.8 gigawatts to a massive 100 gigawatts by 2047. Achieving this goal requires thousands of skilled engineers who understand how modern nuclear systems work. ANUGYAN aims to fill that exact gap said the IIT.

Under the program, participants will dive deep into crucial topics like reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, Small Modular Reactors, nuclear safety, and official regulatory standards set by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

The program also offers hands-on, simulator-based training led by seasoned experts with years of experience at top atomic energy organisations like the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Nuclear Energy Corporation of India.

The inaugural batch includes fresh engineering graduates, industry working professionals, and public sector executives from across the country. After completing the program, graduates will receive a joint certificate from IIT Hyderabad and Crimson Energy Experts.

According to IIT Hyderabad Director Prof. B. S. Murty, the initiative directly supports the national vision of self-reliance and energy security to build a safe, innovative, and reliable clean energy workforce for the country's future.