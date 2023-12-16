IIT Hyderabad Invites Assistant Professor Applications For Women, Salary Rs 1,01,500

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has invited applications for Assistant Professor positions from Women nationals. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for further details. The last date to fill the application forms is December 22, 2023.

The vacancy is open in various departments such as Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Design, Electrical Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Management, Liberal Arts, Mathematics, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering and Physics.

Eligibility and Remuneration

Assistant Professor

For the post of Assistant Professor Grade 1, candidates are required to have a minimum of three years of post-PhD teaching/research/professional experience. This experience must be excluding the experience gained while pursuing PhD.

The applicant should also have demonstrated research capabilities in terms of publications in reputed journals and conferences and patents. As per 7th CPC, the minimum salary will be fixed at Rs 1,01,500 along with admissible allowances. The candidate will be moved to Pay Level13A1 after the completion of three years of satisfactory service.

Assistant Professor Grade II

Candidates with less than three years post-PhD industrial/research/teaching experience will be applicable for direct recruitment for the positions of Assistant Professor Grade II. The minimum basic pay for the post will be fixed Rs 98,200 along with allowances. Once selected in this position, the applicant will be considered via an internal assessment, for the post of Assistant Professor Grade I upon satisfactory completion three years of post-PhD experience.

The candidates must not be more than 35 years of age.

The institute clarified that it has the right to call for interview only those applicants who are shortlisted on the basis of their qualification, experience, research, publication records, and requirements of individual academic units. Mere eligibility will not be any criteria on any applicant for being called for an interview.