IIT Hyderabad Launches AI-powered Driverless Buses On Its Campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has launched AI-powered driverless buses on its campus. Developed by the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN), the autonomous shuttles are being touted as not just a campus convenience but also a significant leap forward for smart mobility in India.

The TiHAN team, led by Professor P Rajalakshmi, has successfully developed and deployed these self-driving vehicles, which have already transported over 10,000 passengers with a reported satisfaction rate of 90 per cent.

The shuttles, available in six-seater and fourteen-seater electric variants, mark a major milestone in sustainable and efficient transportation.

Equipped with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), the buses can dynamically navigate their surroundings, detect obstacles, and maintain safe distances from other vehicles and pedestrians. The technology has been validated at Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL-9), signifying successful deployment and proven functionality in real-world conditions.

Beyond the IIT Hyderabad campus, TiHAN's work is expected to have a broader impact on India's mobility sector. The hub has established India's first autonomous navigation testbed - a crucial facility for testing and validating autonomous technologies under Indian driving conditions before public deployment.

This testbed will serve as a centre for industry collaboration, offering advanced infrastructure and data to support companies and researchers in developing autonomous solutions.

In addition, TiHAN is nurturing the next generation of innovators through specialised programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, aimed at building India's talent pool in these emerging technologies.