Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Who Had An India Connection

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died at the age of 80 on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said in a statement. Zia had been suffering from advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, chest and heart problems - for which she was undergoing treatment at a specialised private hospital in Dhaka.

Who was Khaleda Zia?

Born in 1946 in Jalpaiguri, in the then-undivided Dinajpur District, Khaleda Zia served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh three times since 1991. She was the first woman to be elected as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

She was married to Ziaur Rahman - the former President of Bangladesh who was assassinated in 1981.

When Ziaur Rahman became the President of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia accompanied him as the First Lady. After his death, Khaleda joined the BNP as a general member and was later elected vice-chairman of the party in 1983. A year later, the party elected her as the chairperson.

Khaleda was the architect of forming a seven-party alliance in 1983 to put an end to the former Chief of the Bangladesh Army General Hussain Muhammad Ershad's rule.