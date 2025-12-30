After her husband, Ziaur Rahman's assassination in 1981, Khaleda joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as a general member and was later elected vice-chairman of the party in 1983. A year later, the party elected her as the chairperson.



Khaleda was the architect of forming a seven-party alliance in 1983 to put an end to the rule of the former Chief of the Bangladesh Army General Hussain Muhammad Ershad.