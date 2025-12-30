Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Begum Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, has died of prolonged illness while under treatment at Dhaka's Apollo Hospital. She was 80. Ex-prime minister and the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) died this morning at 6 am, according to a statement issued by her party on Facebook.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Bangladesh:
Khaleda Zia's Entry Into Politics
After her husband, Ziaur Rahman's assassination in 1981, Khaleda joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as a general member and was later elected vice-chairman of the party in 1983. A year later, the party elected her as the chairperson.
Khaleda was the architect of forming a seven-party alliance in 1983 to put an end to the rule of the former Chief of the Bangladesh Army General Hussain Muhammad Ershad.
Who Was Khaleda Zia?
Born in 1946 in Jalpaiguri, in the then-undivided Dinajpur District, Khaleda Zia served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh three times since 1991. She was the first woman to be elected as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
She was married to Ziaur Rahman, the former President of Bangladesh who was assassinated in 1981. When Ziaur Rahman became the President of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia accompanied him as the First Lady.
Khaleda Zia Died After Fajr Prayer
"Khaleda Zia passed away this morning at around 6 am, shortly after Fajr prayer," said a post on the BNP's verified Facebook page.
Fajr prayer is one of the five daily mandatory Islamic prayers performed between the break of dawn and sunrise.
When Khaleda Zia Was Put On Ventilator
On the night of December 12, as her health deteriorated, Khaleda Zia was placed on ventilator.
"Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose," according to a statement by the chief of the medical board cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukdar.
It said the 80-year-old former premier was previously being treated with "High Flow Nasal Cannula and BiPAP support, but as there was no improvement, she was placed on elective ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs."
Khaleda Zia Was In Hospital Since November
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23 on the advice of her medical board after being diagnosed with infections in her heart and lungs, reported The Daily Star. She was also suffering from pneumonia.
Zia returned to Dhaka this May after four months of medical treatment in London.
Khaleda Zia Had Liver Cirrhosis, Arthritis
Khaleda Zia had advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, and chest and heart problems, her doctors said.
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Dies At 80
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who many believed would sweep elections next year to lead her country once again, has died of long-term illness while under treatment at Dhaka's Apollo Hospital. She was 80.