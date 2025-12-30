World Leaders React To Death Of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's Ex-PM

The death of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the world, with global leaders highlighting her service to the South Asian nation. Zia died on Tuesday at a hospital in Dhaka after a prolonged illness at the age of 80.

Zia was a three-time prime minister and held the position of chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Bangladesh's interim government announced a three-day mourning period. A general holiday was also announced for Wednesday when Zia's funeral prayers are scheduled to be held in front of the country's national Parliament building in Dhaka. Asif Nazrul, who holds the law portfolio in Bangladesh's interim government, said the funeral prayers would be held in front of parliament after midday prayers and that Zia would then be buried alongside her late husband, Ziaur Rahman.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, in a television broadcast to the nation, appealed for calm. In a condolence message posted on his X handle, Yunus said he was "deeply saddened and grief-stricken" by the passing of Zia, noting that the nation had lost not just a political leader but a towering stateswoman who represented an important chapter in Bangladesh's history.

With the passing of Zia, "the nation has lost a great guardian," he said.

"I humbly appeal to everyone to maintain discipline while observing all forms of mourning, including the funeral prayers. I know you are all deeply emotional at this time," Yunus said.

"I hope that during this difficult period, you will show utmost patience and support one another in carrying out her last rites, including the funeral."

The Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt overthrew Sheikh Hasina as prime minister in August 2024, ending her 15-year autocratic rule.

Zia's close aide and BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, while talking to NDTV, called Zia "a queen of democracy".

"She fought against all odds, against dictators after dictator, and it is a blow to the democracy of Bangladesh, and a loss that is going to take a long time to get over by the nation. Definitely, it is a great loss,' he said.

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences in a statement Tuesday, noting that "as the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions toward the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered."

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," he said in a post on X.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a condolence message, said he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of Zia, describing her as a leader whose lifelong service to Bangladesh left a "lasting legacy".

"Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan," he said.

China

China also conveyed its condolences, with the Chinese leadership mourning Zia's demise and reaffirming continued friendly relations with the BNP, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

In a condolence letter addressed to Zia's son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the former prime minister was a steadfast champion of freedom and a key figure in her country's political history.

Yao said Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have separately conveyed their condolences to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Member of Parliament, Namal Rajapaksa, also condoled Zia's death, calling it a great loss for democracy.

"I think it's a great loss for democracy and also for the people of Bangladesh. She has been a pioneer in establishing and maintaining the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and also the relationship between the region. So, I think it's a great loss for her party and also for the people of Bangladesh," he said.