"Political Vendetta": Bangladesh Cops Blame Awami League For Osman Hadi's Murder

Radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was killed because of "political vengeance" at the behest of the Awami League, Bangladesh police said on Tuesday. A chargesheet accusing 17 people has been submitted 25 days after the killing.

The police maintained that Hadi was killed because of his outspoken nature against the Awami League government. Additional Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB), Shafiqul Islam, said at a press briefing that "Hadi was vocal against the fallen government. He was killed due to political vendetta", per RTV news, a Bangladeshi channel.

Islam also said, "Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups."

Islam said the alleged shooter, Faisal Karim Masud, was directly involved with the Chhatra League. Another accused, Taizul Islam Chowdhury Bappi, who allegedly helped Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, another prime suspect, flee after the killing, was the president of Pallabi Thana Chhatra League and an Awami League-nominated ward councillor, he said.

The Chhatra League is the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

So far, 12 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that the final chargesheet in the Hadi murder case would be submitted on January 7.



On December 12, Hadi was shot in the head during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was then taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment and then shifted to Evercare Hospital. He was later flown to Singapore when his condition deteriorated.

Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Hadi, 32, rose to national prominence during the July-August 2024 mass protests that led to the fall of the Hasina-led government. He was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 elections.