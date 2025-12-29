Bangladesh Unrest: Osman Hadi's Party's "24-Day Ultimatum" To Yunus Regime

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi's party, Inqilab Moncho, has given a "24-day ultimatum" to the Muhammed Yunus-led interim government to complete the trial in the murder of 32-year-old youth leaders and bring all those involved in his killing to justice. Hadi, a spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha platform and a candidate in the general elections, was shot in the head by masked assailants earlier this month while launching his election campaign in Dhaka.

He was then airlifted to Singapore, where he died during treatment on December 18. After his death, mobs in Dhaka staged mayhem, setting alight the main offices of mass circulation newspapers Prothom Alo and Daily Star and two progressive cultural groups, Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, in Dhaka. A Hindu factory worker was lynched by a mob in central Mymensingh.

With the situation still tense in Dhaka, Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, has announced in a Facebook post, saying, "The trial of the entire killing squad – including the killer, the mastermind, the accomplices, those who aided the escape, and those who provided shelter – must be completed within the next 24 days."

The party also asked the Yunus regime to suspend the work permits of Indians residing in Bangladesh, according to a report by the Daily Star.

"To protect the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh, the work permits of Indians must be suspended," Jaber said.

The party also asked the government to file a case against New Delhi in an international court if it refuses to return the convicted asylum seekers, including former premier Sheikh Hasina, as well as identifying "collaborators of fascists" within the civil and military intelligence.

Bangladeshi media has claimed that two accused in Osman Hadi's murder – Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh – fled the country and entered India through the Meghalaya border. Reports alleged the accused escaped to India through the Haluaghat border in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district and are currently present in the Indian state.

India Dismisses Bangladesh's Claims

New Delhi has, however, strongly rejected the allegations that the attackers had any connection with India. India maintained that the claim was a false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding the assassination attempt on Hadi.

Earlier today, the BSF (Border Security Force), which is mandated to guard the India-Bangladesh border, called Bangladesh's claims "fabricated and misleading", asserting that "there is no evidence to substantiate such claims".

"The claims are completely false, fabricated, and misleading, and there is no evidence to support them," BSF chief in Meghalaya, Inspector General OP Upadhyay, told news agency ANI.

"The BGB is a highly professional force. The claim that the individuals entered India from a location nearly 300 km from Dhaka, despite extensive CCTV surveillance and checkpoints in Bangladesh, is highly implausible. Therefore, the allegations are highly unlikely, totally false and fabricated," he added.