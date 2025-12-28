Propaganda Debunked, Bangladesh Still Tries To Pin Murder On India

The police in Bangladesh have again alleged the two key suspects in the murder of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled to Meghalaya in the northeast.

India has already debunked Bangladeshi propaganda that tried to pin the murder on the bigger neighbour. Yet, the police in Bangladesh gave a comment on it again, only to find themselves looking ridiculous with their claims.

"The suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, crossed into the Indian state of Meghalaya with the help of local associates," senior police officer in Dhaka SN Md Nazrul Islam told reporters.

"According to our information, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border. After crossing, they were initially received by an individual named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya," Bangladesh newspaper The Daily Star said, quoting Islam.

Hadi, 32, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore, where he died on December 18 during treatment.

India has strongly rejected the allegations that the attackers had any connection with it. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in a statement last week said India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh in its press note dated December 14 about the attack on radical leader Hadi.

"We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere," the MEA statement said. "India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the statement added.

"We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," the statement said, highlighting the need for the interim government to hold elections so that Bangladesh can return to a government with an elected mandate.

Since Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the interim government after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh has seen a rise in extremism and radical Islam, leading to a deteriorating law and order situation. With elections scheduled on February 12, the government anticipates more incidents of violence.

Political observers have said the interim government will try to pin the responsibility for the failing law and order on external forces amid the rise of radical Islam and extremism.

Hadi, spokesperson of Inquilab Moncho, was one of the most recognisable faces during the mass street protests in July and August 2024, which eventually led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government and the exile of her Awami League. Hadi was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 election.