All Eyes On Khaleda Zia's Son Tarique Rahman As Leader For BNP's Next Chapter

With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman overseeing the party for a while now, the answer to 'who's next?' has always been known.

His celebrated return just a few days before his mother's death shows there are no other claimants to the position he holds, and the BNP, at this point, is not expecting any inheritance battle. Tarique Rahman is the presumptive Prime Minister should the BNP win the next election, and in case that happens, he would be the third person from his family to lead the country.

Bangladesh politics in the last three decades has largely been defined by two women, arch rivals to each other. But with the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, that rivalry has ended forever.

In a tribute to Khaleda Zia, PM Narendra Modi said, "Her significant contributions to the development of Bangladesh and the advancement of India-Bangladesh relations as the country's first female prime minister will remain forever memorable. I recall my friendly meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her thoughts and legacy will continue to guide our partnership in the future as well."

As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. While the India-Bangladesh relationship was not at its best under her regime, Khaleda Zia did make efforts to engage and negotiate with India and to formulate the Revised Trade Agreement and the Agreement for Mutual Cooperation for Preventing Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and Related Matters.

Khaleda Zia's son and political heir, Tarique Rahman, has constantly provided insights into his political philosophy and ideology and on several occasions has even publicly disagreed with and criticised the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. He has enunciated his position openly on India, Pakistan and Bangladesh's stance when it comes to South Asia.

For the BNP, this is a loss they will have to deal with, but it's also something that they've been preparing for with Tarique Rahman taking over the reins of the party. He is the de facto chief of the party and is the presumptive prime minister if the BNP is elected. He outlines the basic premise of his foreign policy as 'Bangladesh First'.

After the mourning period is over, the mega challenge will be to establish a return to democracy, something that had always remained a constant in her politics, even in the tumultuous Bangladesh politics.

Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, said no one should use this moment of grief to create disturbance or vandalism and asked everyone to be alert and responsible while declaring a holiday for her funeral and three days of national mourning. For Tarique Rahman, the challenge will be not only to guide and lead his party in her absence but also to pull Bangladesh out of the abyss of hate, violence and radicalism.

Yunus said, "Her role in the struggle to establish democracy, a multi-party political culture, and the rights of the people in Bangladesh will be remembered forever. Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty. The nation will remember her contributions to the country and its people with respect."

Even her most aggressive rival, Sheikh Hasina, acknowledged Khaleda Zia's commitment to democracy. "I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party."

Tarique Rahman has indicated that he remains committed to democracy, like his mother, but he could face the challenges to democracy from within Bangladesh, like his mother did.

