IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Chemistry Project With Rs 61 000 Salary

IIT Hyderabad is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a project titled "Development of Selective Catalyst for Ethylene to Higher Hydrocarbons (C8+)" in the Department of Chemistry of the institute. Candidates having a PhD degree in Chemistry with relevant research/industrial background are eligible to apply. The duration of the project is 18 months.

Eligible candidates are required to have skill in heterogeneous catalyst design and material synthesis. They must also have a comprehensive characterisation and performance evaluation in fixed bed reactor setups for targeted applications. The applicant must be more than 35 years of age.

The shortlisted candidate will be eligible for a salary of Rs 61,000 per month.

How to apply

- Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria should apply with their CV to kishore.natte@chy.iith.ac.in.

The subject marked on the mail should be “Development of Selective Catalyst for Ethylene to Higher Hydrocarbons (C8+)”.

-The candidate should provide a short justification to support his/her application.

The deadline to fill the application forms is December 15, 2025, by 5 pm.

Selection procedure

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be called for interview by the selection committee. The shortlisting criteria for interviews may be fixed with regard to the percentage of relevant experience based on the number of applications received. The institute will not pay any TA/DA for the interview. Candidates may have to appear for the interview in online mode.

