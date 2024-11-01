IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Direct PhD Admissions January 2025, Check Fellowship

IIT Hyderabad invites applications from meritorious students with a CGPA of 9.0 or above in their BTech/BE/BDes/MSc degrees from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and CFTIs for admission to the Direct PhD program for 2025 at IIT Hyderabad, offering high-value institute fellowships. GATE qualification is not mandatory. The deadline for application submission is November 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Fellowship

The institute offers a fellowship for five years.

Fellowship Amount: Rs 50,000 (JRF level, first two years) and INR 55,000 (SRF level, next three years).

Eligibility



Candidates must have a final CGPA of 9.0 or above in BTech/BE/BDes/MSc.



Departments Inviting Applications:

Artificial Intelligence

Biomedical Engineering

Biotechnology

Chemical Engineering

Climate Change

Computer Science & Engineering

Design

Electrical Engineering

Entrepreneurship & Management

Materials Science & Metallurgical Engineering

Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering

Selection Process

Each department will conduct its own shortlisting and selection process.