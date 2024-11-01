IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Direct PhD Admissions January 2025, Check Fellowship

IIT Hyderabad Direct PhD Admissions January 2025: The institute offers a fellowship for five years.
IIT Hyderabad invites applications from meritorious students with a CGPA of 9.0 or above in their BTech/BE/BDes/MSc degrees from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and CFTIs for admission to the Direct PhD program for 2025 at IIT Hyderabad, offering high-value institute fellowships. GATE qualification is not mandatory. The deadline for application submission is November 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
Fellowship
- The institute offers a fellowship for five years.
- Fellowship Amount: Rs 50,000 (JRF level, first two years) and INR 55,000 (SRF level, next three years).
Eligibility
Candidates must have a final CGPA of 9.0 or above in BTech/BE/BDes/MSc.
Departments Inviting Applications:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Biomedical Engineering
- Biotechnology
- Chemical Engineering
- Climate Change
- Computer Science & Engineering
- Design
- Electrical Engineering
- Entrepreneurship & Management
- Materials Science & Metallurgical Engineering
- Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
Selection Process
Each department will conduct its own shortlisting and selection process.