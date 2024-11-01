Advertisement

IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Direct PhD Admissions January 2025, Check Fellowship

IIT Hyderabad Direct PhD Admissions January 2025: GATE qualification is not mandatory. The deadline for application submission is November 15, 2024.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Direct PhD Admissions January 2025, Check Fellowship
IIT Hyderabad Direct PhD Admissions January 2025: The institute offers a fellowship for five years.

IIT Hyderabad invites applications from meritorious students with a CGPA of 9.0 or above in their BTech/BE/BDes/MSc degrees from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and CFTIs for admission to the Direct PhD program for 2025 at IIT Hyderabad, offering high-value institute fellowships. GATE qualification is not mandatory. The deadline for application submission is November 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Fellowship

  • The institute offers a fellowship for five years.
  • Fellowship Amount: Rs 50,000 (JRF level, first two years) and INR 55,000 (SRF level, next three years).

Eligibility

Candidates must have a final CGPA of 9.0 or above in BTech/BE/BDes/MSc.

Departments Inviting Applications:

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Biotechnology
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Climate Change
  • Computer Science & Engineering
  • Design
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Entrepreneurship & Management
  • Materials Science & Metallurgical Engineering
  • Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering

Selection Process

Each department will conduct its own shortlisting and selection process.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Hyderabad, IIT Hyderabad PhD Admissions January 2025, IIT Hyderabad PhD Admissions 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com