29-Year-Old Woman With 'Healthiest Diet' Shocked By Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: "A Result Of Stress, Burnout"

A 29-year-old woman, who strictly followed a clean eating regimen, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer. In an Instagram post on July 30, Monika Choudhary shared her story and highlighted the factors she believes may have contributed to her diagnosis, serving as a wake-up call for many who think a healthy diet alone can prevent serious health issues.

Ms Choudhary revealed how the demands of her job secretly impacted her well-being despite her healthy habits. She attributed her decline to long hours, excessive screen time, constant deadlines, and stress, which gradually affected her mental and physical health.

"I've always been a focused person, especially when it comes to my health. I used to eat healthy and take good care of my diet. I never liked fried or oily food. When I started working on my website, I didn't realise how demanding and all-consuming it would become," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post

See the video here:

She further described how her sedentary lifestyle became the norm, with minimal physical activity and rare outdoor excursions, marking a departure from her earlier routine.

"This was a huge shift from the lifestyle I had before — I used to be extremely active. Evening runs were a part of my everyday routine. They were my escape, my therapy. As I got more immersed in work, I kept pushing my health to the side. I told myself I'd get back to it "soon"— but that "soon" never came," she added.

As her work demands intensified, she consistently prioritised her job over her health, repeatedly delaying her self-care routines to resume them later. She then noted that her body began sending warning signals, such as fatigue, uneasiness, and discomfort. However, she attributed these symptoms to work pressure or lack of sleep, ignoring the potential underlying issues.

Ms Choudhary's life took a shocking turn with her diagnosis of stage 4 colorectal cancer, a shocking moment that changed everything. Reflecting on her experience, she now understands that her condition wasn't just a matter of bad luck. Instead, she attributes it to the cumulative effects of stress, burnout, and prolonged physical neglect.

"Then came the diagnosis: Stage-4 colorectal cancer. A shocking moment that changed everything. Looking back now, I realise this wasn't just about bad luck. It was a result of stress, burnout, and complete physical neglect over time. I learned, in the hardest way possible, that no ambition is worth compromising your health. Our body always keeps the score, and it eventually demands attention, one way or another," she concluded her post.