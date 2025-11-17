Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Breast Cancer Diagnosis: "I Had No Symptoms, Went For A Routine Check-Up"

Pardes actor Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. During a recent interaction, she recalled her journey and said she had no symptoms at all. She had gone for a routine check-up when it was discovered that she had cancer. Mahima shared her story at the Young Women Breast Cancer Conference 2025.

On the sidelines of the event, Mahima told ANI, “There were no symptoms. I didn't go in for a breast cancer screening. I just went in for a yearly check-up. I had no clue I had breast cancer. Cancer is something that you can't recognize on your own early. It can only be detected early through tests. So, if you keep going for yearly check-ups, you will be able to detect it early and seek timely treatment.”

Mahima also said that cancer treatment has undergone a drastic change over the years.

“Since my diagnosis three to four years ago, there has been a huge difference in cancer treatment in India. Many generic medicines are much cheaper now, you get better support from pharmaceutical companies, and there is much more awareness about cancer. I got a lot of motivation by hearing the stories of other people fighting strongly against the disease,” the actor added.

Mahima's Cancer Journey

Mahima is a cancer survivor. In 2022, she opened up about her diagnosis on Instagram by resharing a video originally posted by Anupam Kher. The actress is now cancer-free.

She also shared a video of her bald look and credited Anupam Kher for giving her the courage to embrace it.

In the caption, she wrote, “Bald is beautiful. It is. But so many of you who might want cool wigs — go for it, wear it, whatever works for you. You can find very natural-looking ones. Many people who met me recently said they never noticed I was wearing a wig. Some did — no big deal. I have had lots of friends with alopecia and scanty hair ask me where they can get good wigs. If you want one, wear one. Or just be cool and wear your hair as it is — it's beautiful. @anupamkher gave me the confidence to carry the bald look, and to all of you too. Hope I can give you the confidence and tell you how cool it is. Love to you all.”

For the unversed, Mahima married businessman Bobby Mukherji in a private ceremony on March 19, 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter Ariana in 2007. Their marriage later faced challenges, leading to a separation and eventual divorce in 2013.

Recently, Mahima appeared in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan. She is also promoting her upcoming film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi with Sanjay Mishra.