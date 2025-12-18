Lamborghini Urus, BMW Z4 Among Luxury Cars Found In Raid On UP YouTuber

A YouTuber who made a gazillion amounts of money from online betting and gambling apps lived lavishly, with a garage full of high-end sports cars. Anurag Dwivedi, who also runs a YouTube channel, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), during a search at his house, found four high-end cars including Lamborghini Urus, BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz.

The ED probe goes into the money trail and illegal earnings from the gambling network.

A large portion of the money that Dwivedi made came from Sky Exchange and other gambling apps, sources said. These apps allow users to deal in online bets, which is an illegal activity in India.

Officials said the earnings from these apps were laundered through various means, and then used to buy luxury cars and other expensive items.

The ED took action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Dwivedi tried to hide the assets bought using illegal earnings and make them look legit. The ED searched his house in Unnao to uncover all these assets.

Dwivedi runs a YouTube channel where he promoted the betting and gambling apps. This led to a large number of people joining these apps, further expanding the scope of illegal activities, the ED said.

The ED is trying to ascertain who else is involved in the network, how much money was earned illegally, and where it was invested. Further seizures of assets or actions against other individuals may follow in the coming days.

A search was also carried out in Siliguri by the West Bengal Police. The police found more accused, identified as Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj, who used mule bank accounts, Telegram channels, and other digital platforms for conducting online betting and gambling activities.

Investigation revealed that Dwivedi played an active and significant role in promoting illegal online betting platforms. He created and circulated promotional videos and received illegal payments through hawala operators, mule accounts, and cash deliveries collected through intermediaries, officials said.

Large sums were received in the bank accounts of his companies and in the accounts of his family members without corresponding legitimate commercial justification. He also bought immovable properties outside India, particularly in Dubai, using the proceeds of crime generated through the promotion and facilitation of illegal betting websites.