ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 5.41 Crore Over Illegal Immigration To US

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth approximately Rs 5.41 crore in connection with an illegal immigration racket where people were sent illegally to the US through the hazardous "dunky" route. The attached assets are linked to agents Shubham Sharma, Jagjit Singh and Surmukh Singh, who allegedly facilitated unlawful migration in exchange for large sums of money.

According to the ED, the properties identified as proceeds of crime include agricultural land, residential houses, business premises and bank accounts held in the names of the accused agents and their family members. The attachment has been carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA.

The money laundering investigation was initiated following multiple FIRs registered by the police of Punjab and Haryana under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immigration Act. The cases are linked to the deportation of 330 Indian nationals by the US government in February 2025 after they were found to have entered the country illegally.

Investigations by the ED revealed that the agents cheated gullible individuals by promising legal migration to the US. Victims were charged hefty amounts but were later routed through dangerous and illegal pathways via several South American countries. They were eventually made to cross into the US unlawfully through the US-Mexico border.

During the journey, migrants were allegedly subjected to physical and mental abuse, extortion and coercion into committing illegal acts. The agency said the accused generated substantial proceeds of crime by exploiting the desperation of aspirants seeking overseas opportunities.

On July 9 and 11, the ED conducted searches at 19 locations, during which incriminating documents and materials were recovered, including fake immigration stamps, forged visa stamps, records and digital devices. Further investigation into the case is in progress.