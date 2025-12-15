Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Doctor's Hijab, Opposition Questions Mental State

Opening himself up to more questions about his mental health a month after taking oath as the Bihar chief minister for the 10th time, Nitish Kumar has pulled a hijab down from a woman's face during a government event in Patna.

A video, which is now being widely shared, shows the 74-year-old JD(U) chief handing a certificate to an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) doctor during the event on Monday and motioning to her to remove her hijab. Before the woman could react, Kumar is seen reaching out and pulling down the hijab, exposing her mouth and chin.

While some people in the background laugh, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is seen trying to stop Kumar.

Terming Kumar's act "vile", the Congress said he should resign from the chief minister's post, while the RJD wondered whether this was proof of his mental health deteriorating.

"What has happened to Nitish ji? His mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition," the party wrote in Hindi on X.

RJD Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said Kumar pulling down the hijab shows the JDU-BJP coalition's attitude towards women.

"By removing the hijab from the face of a Muslim woman who observes purdah, he (Kumar) has made it clear what kind of politics the JDU and BJP are engaging in in the name of women's empowerment... Removing a woman's veil is, in a way, an act of snatching away the right to live according to one's culture and religious freedom, which is guaranteed to all by the Indian Constitution and its constitutional system," said Ahmad.

The Congress called Kumar's action "shameless" and "vile".

ये बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार हैं।



इनकी बेशर्मी देखिए- एक महिला डॉक्टर जब अपना नियुक्ति पत्र लेने आई तो नीतीश कुमार ने उनका हिजाब खींच लिया।



बिहार के सबसे बड़े पद पर बैठा हुआ आदमी सरेआम ऐसी नीच हरकत कर रहा है। सोचिए- राज्य में महिलाएं कितनी सुरक्षित होंगी?



नीतीश कुमार… pic.twitter.com/2AO6czZfAA — Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2025

"Look at his shamelessness - a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab. A man occupying the highest position in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act. Think about it - how safe will women in the state be? Nitish Kumar should immediately resign for this disgusting behaviour. This vileness is unforgivable," the party's handle posted on X.

Garland Row

Weeks before the Bihar elections in November, which the JDU and the BJP swept, Kumar had come under fire after a video of him garlanding a woman at a public meeting had gone viral.

A JDU MP, who tried to stop him from doing so, was rebuked by the chief minister.

Citing incidents like these, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and several other leaders had raised questions about Kumar's mental health in the run-up to the elections and had said he was not fit to govern. Such statements were seen as having contributed to the NDA's stunning victory in the elections, securing over 200 of the state's 243 seats while the Opposition Mahagathbandhan was reduced to 35.

Speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal after the elections, however, Kishor had doubled down on his remarks and said he would not take back what he had said.

"It's not about being older or younger. If you are a chief minister who doesn't appear mentally and physically fit, I would say so. Whether it backfires or not, I am not taking my words back," Kishor said.